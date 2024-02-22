Invesco Ltd. Buys 81,828 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.73% of STERIS worth $157,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 31.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Up 1.6 %

STE stock opened at $232.89 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.38.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

