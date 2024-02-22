Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,034,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.32% of V.F. worth $159,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

V.F. Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

