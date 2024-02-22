Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Fortive worth $162,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $85.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

