Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.21% of Full Truck Alliance worth $172,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 69.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

