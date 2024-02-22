Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.81% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $181,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $241.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.20 and a 200 day moving average of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $248.67.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

