Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.79% of Juniper Networks worth $158,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

JNPR stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.