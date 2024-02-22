Invesco Ltd. Has $157.74 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.78% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $157,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $159.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $165.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

