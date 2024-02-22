Invesco Ltd. Has $164.49 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.71% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $164,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELF. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $179.58.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

