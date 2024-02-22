Invesco Ltd. Has $165.83 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.25% of Guidewire Software worth $165,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $116.07 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

