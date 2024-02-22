Invesco Ltd. Has $172.23 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.45% of Vistra worth $172,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.