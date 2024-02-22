Invesco Ltd. Has $173.37 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.35% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $173,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after buying an additional 274,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,159,000 after buying an additional 300,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

