Invesco Ltd. Has $177.78 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963,682 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.01% of Organon & Co. worth $177,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after acquiring an additional 483,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 250.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 142,301 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Organon & Co. by 69.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 249,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

