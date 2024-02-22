Invesco Ltd. Has $189.63 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Snowflake worth $189,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $392,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,892,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.8 %

SNOW stock opened at $216.16 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.40.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. TD Cowen increased their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

