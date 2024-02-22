Invesco Ltd. Has $192.82 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.11% of Iron Mountain worth $192,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

