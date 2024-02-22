Invesco Ltd. Has $193.47 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Discover Financial Services worth $193,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $120.71 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.59.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

