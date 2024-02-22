Invesco Ltd. Has $194.57 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Veeva Systems worth $194,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $216.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.14 and a 200-day moving average of $197.06. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

