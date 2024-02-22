Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of Baidu worth $174,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 324,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,017,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Baidu by 25.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,187,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU opened at $107.22 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

