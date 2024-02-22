Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Delta Air Lines worth $178,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

DAL stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

