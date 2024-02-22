Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.28% of Paramount Global worth $191,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,179,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 445,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.