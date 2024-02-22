Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.74% of GitLab worth $191,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 213.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in GitLab by 187.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,385,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTLB stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,282.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.95.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

