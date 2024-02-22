Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.71% of Webster Financial worth $187,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $54.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

