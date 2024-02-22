Invesco Ltd. Purchases 106,005 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,889,141 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $177,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $53.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

