Invesco Ltd. Purchases 147,523 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.66% of Generac worth $177,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

View Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Trading Down 0.7 %

Generac stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.