Invesco Ltd. Purchases 189,326 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.26% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $189,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $316.09 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $333.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.07 and a 200-day moving average of $274.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,610 shares of company stock worth $21,074,961. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

