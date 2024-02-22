Invesco Ltd. Purchases 189,326 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.26% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $189,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $316.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.07 and a 200-day moving average of $274.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,610 shares of company stock worth $21,074,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

