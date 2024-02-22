Invesco Ltd. Purchases 415,512 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.32% of Franklin Resources worth $161,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

