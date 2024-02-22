Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.42% of Amcor worth $188,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,095,000 after acquiring an additional 409,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amcor by 783.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093,248 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

