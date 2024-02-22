Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,374,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409,188 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.78% of TELUS worth $185,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TELUS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TELUS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,793 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in TELUS by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,076 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 258.14%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

