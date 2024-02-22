Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.49% of Match Group worth $158,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

