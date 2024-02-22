Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Veeva Systems worth $194,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $216.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.06. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.