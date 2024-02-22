Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,487,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257,315 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,944,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 83,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $382.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

