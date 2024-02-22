Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.49% of Valmont Industries worth $175,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $226.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.84. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

