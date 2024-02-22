Invesco Ltd. Sells 185,600 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.47% of Autohome worth $170,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 72,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autohome by 33.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $6,801,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Autohome by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.