Invesco Ltd. Sells 253,260 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,054,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.75% of Ingersoll Rand worth $194,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $88.96 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

