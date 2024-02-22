Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,724 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.71% of Webster Financial worth $187,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 58.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 117,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $427,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $54.29.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.