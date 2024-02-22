Invesco Ltd. Sells 403,456 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,130,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 403,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.00% of WestRock worth $183,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WestRock by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in WestRock by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,552,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

WestRock stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

