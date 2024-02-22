Invesco Ltd. Sells 437,154 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Mobileye Global worth $184,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $50,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

