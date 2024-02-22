Invesco Ltd. Sells 544,454 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Snowflake worth $189,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $392,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,892,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $216.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

