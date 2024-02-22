Invesco Ltd. Sells 583,282 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,838,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583,282 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.91% of KeyCorp worth $191,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 563,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 170,354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 78,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 206,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 144,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KEY opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.