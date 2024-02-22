Invesco Ltd. Sells 583,282 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,838,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.91% of KeyCorp worth $191,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

