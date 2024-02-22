Invesco Ltd. Sells 82,084 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,118,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 82,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.17% of MKS Instruments worth $183,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $119.16 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

