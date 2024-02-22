Invesco Ltd. Sells 91,490 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,213,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 23.81% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $179,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $286,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 307,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

