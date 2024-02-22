Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,499,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.21% of Northern Trust worth $173,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

