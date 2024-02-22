Investors Buy Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

