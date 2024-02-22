Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $34.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 89.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

