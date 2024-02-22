Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

NOV Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

