Investors Purchase High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.
MongoDB Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ MDB opened at $427.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.93 and a beta of 1.24.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,184 shares of company stock worth $26,222,860 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.