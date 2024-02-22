Investors Purchase High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $427.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.93 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.68.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,184 shares of company stock worth $26,222,860 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

