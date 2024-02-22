Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

