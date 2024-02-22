Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $539.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. Analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in JOANN by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

