IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Trading Down 0.4%

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. 59,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 111,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $429.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Get IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFXI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.